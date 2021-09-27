Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Thailand logged 10,288 cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin reported.
The following businesses and venues have been permitted to reopen on Friday (October 1):
• Child development centres: Can reopen if approved by the local communicable disease committee.
• Libraries, museums or art galleries: Visitors limited to 75 per cent of total capacity, must wear face masks, no food.
• Nail salons: Customers must book services in advance.
• Tattoo shops: Customers must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours and must book services in advance.
• Spas and massage shops: Customers must book in advance for services that can last no more than 2 hours, and must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours
• Cinemas: Must close at 9pm and limit customers to 50 per cent capacity.
The curfew will also be reduced to 10pm-4am from October 1, while complexes, convenience stores and sports areas – indoor and outdoor – can stay open an hour longer until 9pm.
Meanwhile, music bands of up to five people can play in restaurants though all except the singer must wear face masks.
Taweesin added that quarantine for Thai returnees and foreign travellers will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days from October 1, if they have vaccine certificate.
Related stories:
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,571,926 – 1,435,401 of whom have recovered, 120,156 are still in hospitals and 16,369 have died.
The Dark Red Zone covers 29 provinces – Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Pattani, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Ang Thong.
Published : September 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021