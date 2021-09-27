Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Thailand logged 10,288 cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin reported.

The following businesses and venues have been permitted to reopen on Friday (October 1):

• Child development centres: Can reopen if approved by the local communicable disease committee.

• Libraries, museums or art galleries: Visitors limited to 75 per cent of total capacity, must wear face masks, no food.

• Nail salons: Customers must book services in advance.

• Tattoo shops: Customers must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours and must book services in advance.

• Spas and massage shops: Customers must book in advance for services that can last no more than 2 hours, and must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours

• Cinemas: Must close at 9pm and limit customers to 50 per cent capacity.