TAT told to propose plan on reopening five provinces to CCSA on Sept 23

Under the plan, five provinces -- Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Sattahip), Phetchaburi (Cha-am), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Taeng, Mae Rim and Doi Tao) -- will be reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.

Phiphat said that over 90 per cent of Bangkokians had received the first jab, but only 37 per cent had received the second jab.

He expected the number of fully vaccinated Bangkokians will reach 70 per cent by October 22.

"However, if we can accelerate the vaccination, we can reopen Bangkok earlier," he said.