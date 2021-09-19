TAT told to propose plan on reopening five provinces to CCSA on Sept 23

Under the plan, five provinces -- Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Sattahip), Phetchaburi (Cha-am), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Taeng, Mae Rim and Doi Tao) -- will be reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.
Phiphat said that over 90 per cent of Bangkokians had received the first jab, but only 37 per cent had received the second jab.
He expected the number of fully vaccinated Bangkokians will reach 70 per cent by October 22.
"However, if we can accelerate the vaccination, we can reopen Bangkok earlier," he said.
Separately, Phiphat posted a Facebook message on September 15, saying he had attended the meeting with Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and other related agencies on the plan to reopen Bangkok.
"Among provinces that will be reopened under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's policy, Bangkok is the hardest one because it is a big city with a large population and areas connected with many provinces," he said.
"After a long discussion, we reached a conclusion that 50 districts throughout Bangkok could be reopened on October 15 once 70 per cent of citizens have been fully vaccinated."
He added that if agencies can accelerate the vaccination to reach 70 per cent by October 5, they can reopen Bangkok on October 15.
"We will discuss the case with the Public Health Ministry to accelerate the allocation of Covid-19 vaccine," he added.
