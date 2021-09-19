Sunday, September 19, 2021

in-focus

TAT told to propose plan on reopening five provinces to CCSA on Sept 23

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has told the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to propose the plan on reopening five provinces to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on September 23, Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Saturday.

Under the plan, five provinces -- Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Sattahip), Phetchaburi (Cha-am), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Taeng, Mae Rim and Doi Tao) -- will be reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.

Phiphat said that over 90 per cent of Bangkokians had received the first jab, but only 37 per cent had received the second jab.

He expected the number of fully vaccinated Bangkokians will reach 70 per cent by October 22.

"However, if we can accelerate the vaccination, we can reopen Bangkok earlier," he said.

TAT told to propose plan on reopening five provinces to CCSA on Sept 23

Separately, Phiphat posted a Facebook message on September 15, saying he had attended the meeting with Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and other related agencies on the plan to reopen Bangkok.

"Among provinces that will be reopened under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's policy, Bangkok is the hardest one because it is a big city with a large population and areas connected with many provinces," he said.

"After a long discussion, we reached a conclusion that 50 districts throughout Bangkok could be reopened on October 15 once 70 per cent of citizens have been fully vaccinated."

Related stories:

He added that if agencies can accelerate the vaccination to reach 70 per cent by October 5, they can reopen Bangkok on October 15.

"We will discuss the case with the Public Health Ministry to accelerate the allocation of Covid-19 vaccine," he added.

Published : September 19, 2021

Related News

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

Published : September 19, 2021

DSI joins hunt for influential people behind plunder of birds nests

Published : September 19, 2021

Somsak sees huge potential in exporting kratom to Europe, America

Published : September 19, 2021

Netizens mourn forest ranger killed by wild bull

Published : September 19, 2021

Latest News

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

Published : September 19, 2021

Satun province is organising “Satun UNESCO Global Geopark, Virtual Tourism Festival in the New Normal Year 2021” on September 23-24.

Published : September 19, 2021

DSI joins hunt for influential people behind plunder of birds nests

Published : September 19, 2021

Somsak sees huge potential in exporting kratom to Europe, America

Published : September 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.