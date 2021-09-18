Three world heritage sites expected to generate Bt30 billion tourism income

“Dasta will also develop the tourism routes that link the three historical parks to other tourist attractions in the provinces to attract a wider group of tourists and warrant longer stay, which will help generate sustainable income to the surrounding communities whose economy have been hit by Covid-19,” he added.

Dasta will submit the plan to the Office of National Tourism Policy (ONTP)’s board of directors for approval, who will then forward the proposal to the Cabinet to approve the budget.

Earlier the ONTP had approved Dasta’s five-year plan of developing designated areas for sustainable tourism in Loei province.

Dasta is also working on similar five-year plans for historical sites in Nan, Chonburi and Suphan Buri provinces.