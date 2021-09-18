Three world heritage sites expected to generate Bt30 billion tourism income

The plan was unveiled by Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) on Friday.
“The three sites are Sukhothai Historical Park and Si Satchanalai Historical Park in Sukhothai province, which have the combined potential of generating Bt19.7 billion in five years, and the Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park in Kamphaeng Phet province, which can generate Bt10.3 billion in five years,” said Dasta director Athikhun Khongmee.
“Under this five-year plan, Dasta will use the budget of Bt712 million to implement 50 projects to improve the sites that have been announced as world heritage sites by Unesco to promote sustainable tourism,” he said. “We will adhere to the regulations of Global Sustainable Tourism Council [GSTC] to make sure the sites meet international standards.”
Related Stories
Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex finally gets the nod as World Heritage Site
Thailand moves up to 7th rank in 2021 world heritage rankings
“Dasta will also develop the tourism routes that link the three historical parks to other tourist attractions in the provinces to attract a wider group of tourists and warrant longer stay, which will help generate sustainable income to the surrounding communities whose economy have been hit by Covid-19,” he added.
Dasta will submit the plan to the Office of National Tourism Policy (ONTP)’s board of directors for approval, who will then forward the proposal to the Cabinet to approve the budget.
Earlier the ONTP had approved Dasta’s five-year plan of developing designated areas for sustainable tourism in Loei province.
Dasta is also working on similar five-year plans for historical sites in Nan, Chonburi and Suphan Buri provinces.
Published : September 18, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 18, 2021
Published : September 18, 2021
Published : September 18, 2021
Published : September 18, 2021