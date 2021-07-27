Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex finally gets the nod as World Heritage Site

The decision was made at the World Heritage Committee’s Extended 44th Session that is being hosted online from Fuzhou, China from July 16-31.

The 21 nations of the Unesco World Heritage Committee voted 12-9 to approve Kaeng Krachan.

“The Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex passed the committee’s 10 criteria on biodiversity after our three previous proposals in 2015, 2016 and 2019,” said Warawuit.

“To receive such a global recognition is a great achievement for Thai forest and wildlife that will help increase public awareness in nature conservation as well as increase revenue from ecotourism from both domestic and overseas tourists,” the minister said.

Thailand had listed Kaeng Krachan forests as the 28th national park in 1981. Covering an area of 1.8 million rai (2,914.7 square kilometres), the forest extends across Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces. It is the largest national park of Thailand on the border with Myanmar and contiguous with the Tanintharyi Nature Reserve. The forests contain a great biodiversity of tropical vegetation, including tropical and subtropical broad leaf tree species and palms.

A total of 91 species of mammals and 461 bird species have been counted in the park.

Other sites in Asia that have been included on the World Heritage list during the 44th session are: Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan, China; Temple Rudreshwara (Ramanappa), India; Trans-Iranian Railway, Iran; and Deer Stone Monuments and related sites, Mongolia.