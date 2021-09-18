Phuket opens special clinic to deal with Covid cases

The Ministry of Public Health has suggested three measures for Phuket, which are organising rapid response teams, control teams to prevent clusters, and establish “Clinic Oon Jai”.

The ministry said that these measures must be implemented in two weeks, or by the end of this month.

The clinic will receive patients with antigen test results (ATK) or with results from clinics and labs.

The objective is to enable all patients to be able to access medical service quickly and easily according to severity and risk factors, officials said. The clinic also aims to leave no patient in the community.