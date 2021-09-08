Phuket’s Covid situation will be resolved in 2 weeks, vows governor

Provincial governor Narong Woonciew said Phuket has been recording up to 200 new Covid-19 infections daily over the past two weeks, and that tests are being regularly conducted among migrants, fishing communities and slums.

Of the daily cases, 85 per cent are in the “green” group, or asymptomatic as most have received both jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The governor said he expects the situation to be resolved soon, especially since he has tasked local officials and village headmen to monitor communities, especially those with residents in the risk group. They have also been instructed to immediately inform the authorities when anybody tests positive.

The governor has also come up with a guideline for managing “green” patients by getting them to isolate at home. This will also keep hospital beds free for patients in the “yellow” or “red” groups.