Phuket tightens screening measures for tourists, evidence of hotel booking mandatory

The new measures, which will be enforced from September 8 to 14, stipulate that those who wish to enter the island for sightseeing must present evidence of hotel or similar accommodation booking with payment made in advance.

Visitors must also register via the website www.gophuget.com and present QR Code to officials at screening checkpoints.

Exceptions will be made for public health professionals who work in the province, as well as patients seeking medical treatment in Phuket. Patients must have evidence of doctor’s appointment, and must have been vaccinated at the required doses for at least 14 days or have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days. They still need to present a Covid-19 test result via RT-PCR or antigen method taken within 72 hours of arrival.

