Sandbox tourism programme helps generate THB3.8 billion revenue for Phuket

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn explained that from July 1 to August 31 this year, 26,400 foreign travellers had visited Phuket under the scheme.

"The top five foreign travellers who visited Phuket were from the US (3,482), UK (3,351), Israel (2,909), Germany (2,092) and France (2,083)," he said.

He said the scheme had generated THB1.63 billion in revenue -- THB565 million in accommodation, THB376 million in tourism products and services, THB350 million in foods and beverages, THB229 million in healthcare services and THB114 million in other expenses.