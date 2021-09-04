Phuket authorities urged to push for 3rd vaccine dose as Covid cases increase

On Friday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that 235 cases were found in the past 24 hours in Phuket. Also, in the past seven days, daily new cases had averaged over 200.

The Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium said that the infection statistics were undoubtedly related to the decision to travel in the province of foreigners.

Consortium chairman Pachara Luelamai suggested that the government arrange the third dose for Phuket residents in order to boost their immunity.

Separately, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew admitted that there was an increase in the number of cases among locals. However, only 85 cases were spotted among over 27,000 foreigners who visited Phuket under the sandbox scheme, he added.

He told the press that around 77 per cent of total population in Phuket had already received the second dose, and 400,000 doses of the third jab were being proposed to the central authorities of Thailand.