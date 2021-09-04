Increase in new Covid cases but fewer deaths

View
There were 15,942 new Covid-19 cases and 257 deaths over the past 24 hours compared to 14,653 and 271, respectively, on Friday.
Of the new cases, 277 were found in prisons.
Meanwhile, 20,351 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,265,082 – 1,097,317 of whom have recovered, 155,134 are still in hospitals and 12,631 have died.
Separately, another 375,914 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 546,043 their second shot, and 3,670 a booster dose, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 35,218,164.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 220.65 million on Saturday, 197.16 million of whom have recovered, 18.92 million are active cases (105,935 in severe condition) and 4.57 million have died (up by 9,441).
Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 40.70 million, followed by India with 32.94 million, Brazil with 20.86 million, Russia with 6.98 million and the UK with 6.90 million.
Published : September 04, 2021
