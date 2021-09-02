Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

14,956 new cases, 262 fatalities as Thailand continues battling Covid-19

Thailand logged 14,956 new Covid-19 cases and 262 deaths over the past 24 hours on Thursday. Of the new infections, 356 were found in prisons.

306

View

Meanwhile, 17,936 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,234,487 – 1,058,704 of whom have recovered, 163,680 are still in hospitals and 12,103 have died.

Separately, another 352,434 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 471,945 their second shot, and 3,083 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 33,427,463.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 219.28 million, 196.07 million of whom have recovered, 18.66 million are active cases (105,789 in severe condition) and 4.55 million have died (up by 10,415).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 40.33 million, followed by India 32.86 million, Brazil 20.80 million, Russia 6.94 million and the UK 6.83 million.

Published : September 02, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.