14,956 new cases, 262 fatalities as Thailand continues battling Covid-19

Meanwhile, 17,936 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,234,487 – 1,058,704 of whom have recovered, 163,680 are still in hospitals and 12,103 have died.

Separately, another 352,434 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 471,945 their second shot, and 3,083 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 33,427,463.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Thursday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 219.28 million, 196.07 million of whom have recovered, 18.66 million are active cases (105,789 in severe condition) and 4.55 million have died (up by 10,415).