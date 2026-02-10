Political stability lifts Thai bourse; turnover tops 102bn baht

He added that investors should continue monitoring both domestic and external factors. Domestically, key issues include the government-formation process, economic policy direction and the political situation, including the case involving 44 political party members, which he expected to have limited market impact. Externally, he said attention was focused mainly on the situation in Iran.

Piriyapon Kongvanich, an investment strategist at Bualuang Securities, said Thai equities rose about 3.3% after election results led by Bhumjaithai came in well above market expectations, signalling political stability and reducing the risk of delays to the 2027 budget. He said this could support continued foreign inflows, noting foreign fund inflows of 14 billion baht year-to-date as of February 6, 2026.

Citing historical statistics, he said that after the past 10 elections the Thai market rose around 1.5%, while periods where the government held a strong majority saw gains of about 4.8% over one month. He expected profit-taking to begin appearing, but forecast the market to remain sideways-to-up, in a range of 1,380–1,440, while awaiting the cabinet line-up and policy details, before potentially rising further. He kept his year-end index view at 1,440, and 1,500 in the best-case scenario.

Ratasak Piriyanont, Senior Director of Research at Kasikorn Securities, said he held a positive view of the election outcome, based on the latest count showing Bhumjaithai in first place with 193 seats and Kla Tham in fourth with 58 seats. He said the two allied parties together exceeded half of the House, suggesting they could form a core bloc for government formation. While the combined majority was not large, he said their longstanding alliance and experience working together in multiple governments suggested they could maintain party discipline.

For investment strategy, he said the SET Index could continue to rise, though in the short term it may swing within 1,375–1,430 after the sharp jump. He added that the market still had runway for further gains if political and policy developments remain supportive and lead to a better-than-expected recovery in the Thai economy.