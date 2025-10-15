Thai Business Confidence Jumps After Seven Months on New Government Hopes

Thai industrial sentiment rebounded in September, climbing for the first time in seven months.

The latest survey by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), released on Wednesday, shows the Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) rising to 87.8, up from 86.4 in August 2025.

According to Apichit Prasoprat, vice chairman of the FTI, the improvement is largely attributed to the rapid formation of the new government.

This swift political resolution restored private sector confidence and is expected to facilitate the efficient rollout of key economic stimulus and investment measures.

Liquidity for SMEs also showed clear improvement after the Ministry of Finance eased conditions for the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), enabling it to underwrite loans from non-bank financial institutions.

Exports and Investment Growth

The report highlighted continued expansion in key sectors.

Exports of agricultural products and electronics continued their growth trajectory, particularly in markets like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Domestically, electric vehicle (EV) sales maintained robust growth, driven partly by the recent “BIG Motor Sale 2025” event.

Crucially, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged. Between January and August 2025, foreign investment grew by a massive 125% year-on-year, totalling 225.5 billion baht.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) was a major beneficiary, attracting 197 new foreign corporate entities, which accounted for 33% of the total investment.