Chonburi constituency 1 heats up as thousands surround election office, demand recount

A local Facebook page, “Khao Chonburi Wan Nee” (Chonburi News Today), posted that a recount would take place in Chonburi’s Constituency 1, prompting residents to gather and wait for results at Saensuk Municipality.
However, when no recount took place at the announced time, the crowd went to the Office of the Election Commission of Chonburi Province to seek clarification. The provincial election office later posted a statement saying there would be no recount, fuelling further suspicion.
Residents then demanded to see the ballot boxes and raised concerns over the transparency of the vote count in this election.
At 8.30pm on Monday (February 9), local residents in Chonburi, along with representatives of political parties acting as public representatives, met officials at the provincial election office to question and discuss doubts over the Constituency 1 election results.
Officials said no consideration or orders could be made that day because the constituency election director was not in the office, leaving only staff on duty. They advised the complainants to compile documents and evidence and submit a formal petition the next day (February 10) to enter the legal review process.
Meanwhile, residents continued gathering supporting materials for their petition. Debate also centred on where the ballot boxes were being stored and how the authorities could assure the public of their safety and transparency while the complaint was being filed.
Some residents suggested the ballot boxes should be displayed or opened for inspection beforehand to restore public confidence.
Residents also cited the case in Pathum Thani, where a recount was later approved after complaints and doubts were raised over discrepancies in the results.
No recount has taken place in Chonburi’s Constituency 1. The situation remains pending as the public prepares to file its petition and supporting evidence with the Election Commission today. It remains to be seen whether the complaint will be accepted and lead to further action.
Worachak Sathapornpinyo, the Chonburi district chief, and Manasnan Witana, director of the Office of the Election Commission of Chonburi Province, told residents the ballot boxes were placed on a pickup truck because they were being moved from a gymnasium to be stored at the Mueang district public hall.
As for reports that some ballot boxes were not sealed with cable ties while being transported to the gymnasium for storage, officials claimed the cable ties had run out and therefore were not applied.
People who followed the incident via live streams arrived to wait and see how the situation would end. The crowd grew to more than 1,000, with protesters insisting a recount must take place.
Election officials reiterated that once ballots have been counted, sealed and handed over, the boxes cannot be reopened for a recount at the provincial level. Any request must be submitted to the national Election Commission for consideration.
The demonstrators rejected that explanation and insisted a recount must go ahead. The district chief and the provincial election director asked for six representatives to hold talks and seek a compromise.
But as discussions continued, people outside joined the circle, with multiple voices speaking at once, and no conclusion could be reached.