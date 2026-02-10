Chonburi constituency 1 heats up as thousands surround election office, demand recount

A local Facebook page, “Khao Chonburi Wan Nee” (Chonburi News Today), posted that a recount would take place in Chonburi’s Constituency 1, prompting residents to gather and wait for results at Saensuk Municipality.

However, when no recount took place at the announced time, the crowd went to the Office of the Election Commission of Chonburi Province to seek clarification. The provincial election office later posted a statement saying there would be no recount, fuelling further suspicion.

Residents then demanded to see the ballot boxes and raised concerns over the transparency of the vote count in this election.

At 8.30pm on Monday (February 9), local residents in Chonburi, along with representatives of political parties acting as public representatives, met officials at the provincial election office to question and discuss doubts over the Constituency 1 election results.

Officials said no consideration or orders could be made that day because the constituency election director was not in the office, leaving only staff on duty. They advised the complainants to compile documents and evidence and submit a formal petition the next day (February 10) to enter the legal review process.