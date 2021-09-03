271 deaths, 14,653 new cases reported in Thailand

View
Meanwhile, 18,262 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,249,140 – 1,076,966 of whom have recovered, 159,800 are still in hospitals and 12,374 have died.
Separately, another 394,608 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 468,104 their second shot, and 2,362 their booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 34,292,537.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 219.98 million on Friday, 196.63 million of whom have recovered, 18.79 million are active cases (104,722 in severe condition) and 4.56 million have died (up by 10,633).
Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 40.51 million, followed by India with 32.90 million, Brazil with 20.83 million, Russia with 6.96 million and the UK with 6.86 million.
Published : September 03, 2021
