Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s daily caseload under 15,000 for 2nd day

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s daily caseload under 15,...

Thailand logged 14,802 new infections and 252 deaths over the past 24 hours on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 217 were found in prisons.

303

View

Meanwhile, 18,996 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,219,531 – 1,040,768 of whom have recovered, 166,922 are still in hospitals and 11,841 have died.

Separately, another 393,633 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 431,777 their second shot, and 2,772 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 32,600,001.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 218.56 million, 195.40 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (106,153 in severe condition) and 4.53 million have died (up by 8,938).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 40.11 million, followed by India 32.81 million, Brazil 20.78 million, Russia 6.92 million and the UK 6.79 million.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.