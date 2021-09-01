Thailand’s daily caseload under 15,000 for 2nd day

Meanwhile, 18,996 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,219,531 – 1,040,768 of whom have recovered, 166,922 are still in hospitals and 11,841 have died.

Separately, another 393,633 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 431,777 their second shot, and 2,772 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 32,600,001.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 218.56 million, 195.40 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (106,153 in severe condition) and 4.53 million have died (up by 8,938).