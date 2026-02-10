Valentine’s Day flowers: meanings and the best pick for your partner

In Greek–Roman legend, the flower most closely associated with Valentine’s Day is the rose, a symbol of love linked to the goddess Aphrodite.

She fell in love with a mortal young man named Adonis.

One day, Adonis was injured by a wild animal.

Aphrodite rushed to him and cut her feet on thorny bushes.

Her blood fell to the ground, mingling with her tears and the blood of her dying lover.

From that spot, a red rose is said to have bloomed, becoming a symbol of love born of sacrifice, and of deep, painful devotion.

Another legend tells of Cupid, the god of love and Aphrodite’s son, who accidentally stepped on rose thorns and was wounded.

His blood dripped onto a white rose, turning it red.

In Thai legend, there is also Madanabadha, a play by King Rama VI (King Vajiravudh).

It tells of Maddana, a celestial being who is cursed by the angel Suthet to become a rose in the human world after she refuses his love, and she can become human only on the night of the full moon.

She later falls in love with King Chaisen but, after being framed and mistreated, is forced to return permanently to being a rose, hence the “queen of flowers”.

Many other legends have become stories, beliefs, and practices, eventually shaping today’s widely shared customs.