Thailand’s Tinder Before Tech: Hidden Language of Flowers

This subtle tradition, where the placement of a flower on the ear conveyed powerful messages of love and availability, was practised by Thai men and women, especially during temple fairs, festivals, and other social gatherings.

A Quiet Tradition with Powerful Meanings

In old Thailand, wearing flowers was not just for beauty; it was a silent yet meaningful form of communication.

Thai women, particularly, would wear small flowers on their ears when attending festivals or temple fairs, but the side they wore it on was much more significant than it seemed.

This wasn't about which ear was more convenient; it had a deeper, symbolic meaning.

For women in the royal courts, wearing a flower on the left ear symbolised grace, gentleness, and femininity.

It was also a sign that the woman’s heart was still available. If a woman wore the flower on her right ear, it indicated that her heart had already been claimed.

Similarly, men would wear flowers as a symbol of strength and leadership. Men in noble circles would place a flower on their right ear, signalling courage and the qualities of a leader.

However, if a man wore the flower on his left ear, it meant his heart was still open, just as a woman’s would be if her flower was on the left.