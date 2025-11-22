Discovering Kudi Chin: Bangkok’s Living Museum of Multicultural Heritage

Today, Kudi Chin stands as a living museum where Thai, Chinese, Portuguese and Muslim influences blend harmoniously in daily life.

Originally established by Hokkien Chinese merchants who settled in the area after the fall of Ayutthaya in 1767, Kudi Chin later grew into a multicultural hub.

Under King Taksin the Great, the neighbourhood welcomed communities of various faiths and ethnic backgrounds, creating a rare enclave where Buddhism, Christianity and Islam coexist within walking distance of one another.

Visitors today can see this layered history through its architecture, food traditions and religious landmarks.

One of the most iconic sites is Santa Cruz Church, founded in 1770 on land granted to the Portuguese community. Its striking red dome and riverfront location make it one of the most photographed Catholic churches in Bangkok.

Nearby stands the Kian An Keng Chinese Shrine, built by Hokkien Chinese refugees who fled Ayutthaya. With its intricate carvings and bright colours, the shrine remains a centre of spiritual and cultural life.