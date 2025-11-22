Discovering Kudi Chin: Bangkok’s Living Museum of Multicultural Heritage

On the Thonburi side of Bangkok, tucked along the Chao Phraya River, lies Kudi Chin, one of the city’s oldest and most culturally diverse riverside communities. With a history dating back to the Thonburi Kingdom in the late 18th century, this charming neighbourhood is a testament to the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped Thailand.

Today, Kudi Chin stands as a living museum where Thai, Chinese, Portuguese and Muslim influences blend harmoniously in daily life.

Originally established by Hokkien Chinese merchants who settled in the area after the fall of Ayutthaya in 1767, Kudi Chin later grew into a multicultural hub.

Under King Taksin the Great, the neighbourhood welcomed communities of various faiths and ethnic backgrounds, creating a rare enclave where Buddhism, Christianity and Islam coexist within walking distance of one another.

Visitors today can see this layered history through its architecture, food traditions and religious landmarks.

One of the most iconic sites is Santa Cruz Church, founded in 1770 on land granted to the Portuguese community. Its striking red dome and riverfront location make it one of the most photographed Catholic churches in Bangkok.

Nearby stands the Kian An Keng Chinese Shrine, built by Hokkien Chinese refugees who fled Ayutthaya. With its intricate carvings and bright colours, the shrine remains a centre of spiritual and cultural life.

A short walk away, the grandeur of Wat Kalayanamitr Woramahawihan dominates the riverbank.

The temple is home to the massive Luang Pho To, also known in Hokkien as Sam Po Kongan enormous seated Buddha revered by both Thai and Chinese Buddhists.

Complementing these sites is the unique Bang Luang Mosque, believed to be the only mosque in the world featuring traditional Thai architectural elements mixed with Chinese and European influences.

Opposite it, Tonson Mosque adds further depth to the area’s multicultural tapestry.

No visit to Kudi Chin is complete without a stop at the Baan Kudichin Museum, a lovingly curated space that details the community’s origins.

Free to enter, the museum displays artefacts, photographs and stories from early settlers. With a cosy café attached, it’s the perfect spot to rest and absorb the atmosphere of this centuries-old neighbourhood.

Food lovers will find plenty to indulge in. The community is famous for Khanom Farang Kudi Chin, a traditional Portuguese-style cake passed down through generations.

Must-try spots include Thanusingha, Laan Mae Pao and Pa Lek Soi 9, each offering its own beloved version of the dessert.

For a heartier meal, Sakun Thong Restaurant blends royal Thai cuisine with Portuguese flavours, crafted by a chef whose family has long been part of Kudi Chin’s heritage.

Exploring the area means weaving through narrow alleys, admiring colourful street art and watching local life unfold. It’s a peaceful yet vibrant neighbourhood where time seems to slow down, allowing visitors to appreciate the stories hidden around every corner.

Getting there is simple: take the MRT to Sanam Chai Station (Exit 5), walk to Atsadang Pier and cross the river by ferry for just 10 baht. Drivers can park at Wat Kalayanamitr.

Whether you visit for its flavours, history or cultural richness, Kudi Chin offers an authentic glimpse into Bangkok’s multicultural heart, a place where traditions endure, communities thrive and heritage lives on.

