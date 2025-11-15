Sacred belief behind termite mounds in Thailand

One such example is the humble termite, a tiny wood-munching insect that, for centuries, has been considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Thai culture.

But what’s the story behind this fascinating belief? And why are termite mounds, known as จอมปลวก (Chom Pluak), seen as sacred messages from the Earth Goddess herself?

Termites may not seem like the most glamorous creatures at first glance. Often seen as pests for their ability to destroy wooden structures, these insects have a deeper significance in Thai folklore.

Historically, people believed termites were connected to spiritual forces, with their nests acting as symbols of wealth and prosperity. The idea that tiny insects working silently beneath the surface could bring blessings was an interesting fusion of nature and belief.

The most striking feature of a termite’s presence in Thailand is the จอมปลวก(Chom Pluak), or termite mound. These impressive structures, made of soil, saliva, and wood particles, can reach towering heights in the forests and fields of rural Thailand. Far from being dismissed as simple insect homes, these mounds were once regarded as powerful, sacred markers.

People believed the mounds were messages from Phra Mae Thorani, the Earth Goddess in Thai mythology, who was thought to protect the land and bring abundance to the people who respected her.