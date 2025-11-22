Weird and wonderful Thai laws you probably never knew existed

From half-value banknotes to claiming land simply by living on it, here are some of the strangest Thai laws you probably never knew existed.

One of the most surprising is Thailand’s approach to damaged money. Under the Currency Act of 1958, banknotes that are torn right down the middle can still be exchanged at a bank.

The catch? You only receive half of the note’s value. It may sound odd, but the rule ensures that even damaged currency still holds some worth, as long as the note is genuine and identifiable.

So before you throw away that ripped 100-baht bill, remember, it might still buy you a snack or two.