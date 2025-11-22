Weird and wonderful Thai laws you probably never knew existed

From half-value banknotes to claiming land simply by living on it, here are some of the strangest Thai laws you probably never knew existed.
One of the most surprising is Thailand’s approach to damaged money. Under the Currency Act of 1958, banknotes that are torn right down the middle can still be exchanged at a bank.
The catch? You only receive half of the note’s value. It may sound odd, but the rule ensures that even damaged currency still holds some worth, as long as the note is genuine and identifiable.
So before you throw away that ripped 100-baht bill, remember, it might still buy you a snack or two.
Another little-known law concerns public fights. According to Section 372 of the Criminal Code, brawling or even engaging in loud, aggressive arguments in public can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
The law exists to maintain public peace and prevent disturbances in shared spaces.
In a culture that values harmony, respect and social order, the regulation reflects Thailand’s emphasis on peaceful coexistence.
So if tensions rise, it’s best to cool off before taking the argument outdoors.
Perhaps the most astonishing law of all relates to land ownership and it’s one that many Thais themselves may not even be aware of.
Under Section 1382 of the Civil and Commercial Code, a person who openly occupies another person’s land peacefully and without interruption for ten years may be able to claim it as their own.
This legal concept, known as adverse possession, exists in several countries, but its application in Thailand still surprises many.
The principle rewards long-term, uncontested occupancy, but it also underscores the importance of landowners monitoring and protecting their property boundaries.
So which of these laws surprised you the most? The half-price banknotes? The steep fines for public arguments? Or the possibility of claiming land simply by occupying it for a decade?
No matter your answer, one thing’s certain: Thailand’s legal system is full of unexpected curiosities that make the country even more intriguing.
If you enjoyed this deep dive into unusual Thai laws, share the fun facts and maybe check your wallet for torn notes while you’re at it!