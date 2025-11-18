Rare ‘Rama’s spittoon’ flowers bloom across Kaeng Krachan’s world-heritage forest

Kaeng Krachan National Park has unveiled remarkable new photographs of the rare “Rama’s spittoon” (Sapria ram), a parasitic flowering plant found only in Thailand, now in full and spectacular bloom across the world-heritage forest — from the Ban Krang nature trail up to Panoen Thung.

Sapria ram, a parasitic plant in the Sapria himalayana group, grows on the roots of vigne-like host plants at elevations of 200–750 metres. This Thai endemic species is currently flowering in great numbers along the Kaeng Krachan forest, from km 14 of the Vanilla Nature Trail at Ban Krang all the way to km 22 on the Panoen Thung route.

The flower is small, 8-10 cm in diameter, with 10 upright petals that stand almost perpendicular when in full bloom. Its colouring ranges from deep maroon to pinkish red, with dense white speckles at the base of each petal. A circular dome sits at the centre, with an open aperture; the base flares into a cup-like shape in shades of pinkish red. Inside the floral tube are 20 raised yellow ridges.