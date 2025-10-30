Investors encroach on 3,162 rai of Kaeng Krachan forest, hold land title documents for new clearing

Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Oct 30 – A special task force from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is investigating illegal land encroachment in Kaeng Krachan National Park and state-owned land in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, where investors have unlawfully cleared over 900 rai of forest land. The government is determined to reclaim this land in line with its ongoing crackdown on illegal land grabs by influential figures.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, has mandated the task force, led by Pol Lt Gen Nattachat Supamongkol, to assess the encroachment in the area, which had previously been protected by the military. This is part of the government’s broader policy to combat illegal land occupation and protect the environment.
The task force, along with officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the 1st Infantry Division, recently discovered that a group of investors had been illegally excavating land in the area. The site, once a lush mountain, was found to have been severely degraded, with excavation activities turning the entire mountain into barren, rocky land. Moreover, public waterways had been obstructed without permission.
According to land records, these investors hold Nor Sor 3 Gor land title documents for 2,016 rai of state land and 1,146 rai in Kaeng Krachan National Park, covering a total of 3,162 rai. However, the task force has uncovered an additional 914 rai of forest that has been cleared without proper title, including 81 rai in the national park and 833 rai on state-owned land.
Pol Lt Gen Nattachat emphasized the need for thorough verification of how the land title documents were obtained, noting that the area in question was forest land, not residential land. He pointed out that it would be impossible to issue title deeds for forest areas and called for a deeper investigation into the origins of these documents. The task force has already submitted complaints to local police and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the DSI is considering taking the case up as a special investigation. Additionally, efforts are underway to investigate those who issued the title deeds.
Addressing the issue of influential figures involved, Pol Lt Gen Nattachat was firm: "We should not be intimidated by influence. If we are afraid, how can the public rely on us? We are civil servants, and we must be a refuge for the public. If we give in to influence, the country is finished." He further stressed the importance of protecting the forest, which belongs to the people of Thailand, and emphasized that the damage done to the forest must be corrected.
He also expressed concern about the impact of this illegal encroachment on wildlife, particularly the more than 300 wild elephants that inhabit Kaeng Krachan National Park. The destruction of their habitat could force the elephants into nearby villages, where they risk being harmed or even having their tusks sold illegally. "We must ensure that this area remains a conservation zone to allow these elephants to have a safe home," Pol Lt Gen Nattachat added.
Suchart has ordered that the forest and wildlife be restored, as part of the broader effort to address illegal land grabs and preserve Thailand’s natural resources for future generations.