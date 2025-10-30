Investors encroach on 3,162 rai of Kaeng Krachan forest, hold land title documents for new clearing

Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Oct 30 – A special task force from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is investigating illegal land encroachment in Kaeng Krachan National Park and state-owned land in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, where investors have unlawfully cleared over 900 rai of forest land. The government is determined to reclaim this land in line with its ongoing crackdown on illegal land grabs by influential figures.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, has mandated the task force, led by Pol Lt Gen Nattachat Supamongkol, to assess the encroachment in the area, which had previously been protected by the military. This is part of the government’s broader policy to combat illegal land occupation and protect the environment.

The task force, along with officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the 1st Infantry Division, recently discovered that a group of investors had been illegally excavating land in the area. The site, once a lush mountain, was found to have been severely degraded, with excavation activities turning the entire mountain into barren, rocky land. Moreover, public waterways had been obstructed without permission.