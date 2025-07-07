Suchart proposes Buddhist Bank to reform temple asset management

When asked whether he would be concerned about overseeing the National Office of Buddhism, Suchart admitted the Sangha was facing a deepening crisis. He said recent scandals involving senior monks and financial misconduct had caused disillusionment and distress among Buddhists.

“There have been numerous scandals involving monks—ranging from inappropriate relationships with women to mismanagement of temple funds—at high-profile temples such as Wat Rai Khing, Wat Tri Thotsathep and Wat Muang,” he pointed out.

He said urgent action must be taken to address the root of the problem, which often lies in the handling of donations and the conduct of abbots and senior clergy.

“My policy is to systematise temple asset management—clearly distinguishing between what belongs to the temple and what belongs to individual monks. These must be properly documented and managed transparently,” he said.

Suchart emphasised the need for a robust auditing mechanism and regulatory oversight. “We must not treat this as routine until it escalates into a full-blown crisis,” he warned.

“We don’t yet know if there is an organised network behind these recurring issues, but they are happening far too frequently. In a country where the vast majority of people are Buddhist, these crises of faith are deeply unsettling and must be addressed without delay.”