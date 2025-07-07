Suchart proposes Buddhist Bank to reform temple asset management

The proposal aims to clearly separate monks’ personal funds from temple finances and restore public trust in the monastic community.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Suchart said he would soon consult with acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai regarding the allocation of responsibilities. He affirmed that he is prepared to take on any role, citing nearly four decades of experience in politics, having served as a minister multiple times and formerly as deputy House speaker.
When asked whether he would be concerned about overseeing the National Office of Buddhism, Suchart admitted the Sangha was facing a deepening crisis. He said recent scandals involving senior monks and financial misconduct had caused disillusionment and distress among Buddhists.
“There have been numerous scandals involving monks—ranging from inappropriate relationships with women to mismanagement of temple funds—at high-profile temples such as Wat Rai Khing, Wat Tri Thotsathep and Wat Muang,” he pointed out.
He said urgent action must be taken to address the root of the problem, which often lies in the handling of donations and the conduct of abbots and senior clergy.
“My policy is to systematise temple asset management—clearly distinguishing between what belongs to the temple and what belongs to individual monks. These must be properly documented and managed transparently,” he said.
Suchart emphasised the need for a robust auditing mechanism and regulatory oversight. “We must not treat this as routine until it escalates into a full-blown crisis,” he warned.
“We don’t yet know if there is an organised network behind these recurring issues, but they are happening far too frequently. In a country where the vast majority of people are Buddhist, these crises of faith are deeply unsettling and must be addressed without delay.”
Suchart said he would engage in discussions with the National Office of Buddhism and the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand to create clear, transparent regulations.
He also revealed plans to propose the establishment of a "Buddhist Bank" as a central body responsible for managing temple accounts in a standardised and accountable manner. “This will require new legislation and detailed regulatory review. We already have rules, yet violations continue. I will push for swift enforcement and provide regular updates to the public,” he said.
Suchart also outlined the threats facing Buddhism, both internal and external.
Internal threats, he said, include a decline in the study and practice of the Four Buddhist Communities, and violations of the Buddha’s teachings. External threats include interference from other religious sects and the rise of superstition-based cults that exploit people's beliefs.
“These issues must be addressed with sincerity and seriousness,” he concluded.