Evolving merit-making practices offer new business opportunities

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said the way Buddhists engage in merit-making has shifted to better suit modern lifestyles.

Traditional practices—such as purchasing offerings for monks, visiting temples to make donations, or releasing animals as a form of merit—are now being complimented by a broader array of alternative, increasingly digital methods.

Auramon explained that most Buddhists still prefer to make merit by offering bundles of essentials such as rice, dried food, medicine and daily necessities. This trend has provided a boost to businesses in the retail sector.

As of April 30, there were 2,766 registered legal entities actively operating within this category, with a combined registered capital of 12.09 billion baht. Among these, 23 businesses specifically stated that they sell offering sets, with a combined registered capital of 46.4 million baht.

She noted that most sellers of offering sets operate as general retail shops and are often not registered as legal entities. 'If these businesses can enhance their management systems and transition into formally registered entities, they would gain greater credibility and be better positioned for future expansion,' she added.