Evolving merit-making practices offer new business opportunities

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said the way Buddhists engage in merit-making has shifted to better suit modern lifestyles.
Traditional practices—such as purchasing offerings for monks, visiting temples to make donations, or releasing animals as a form of merit—are now being complimented by a broader array of alternative, increasingly digital methods.
Auramon explained that most Buddhists still prefer to make merit by offering bundles of essentials such as rice, dried food, medicine and daily necessities. This trend has provided a boost to businesses in the retail sector.
As of April 30, there were 2,766 registered legal entities actively operating within this category, with a combined registered capital of 12.09 billion baht. Among these, 23 businesses specifically stated that they sell offering sets, with a combined registered capital of 46.4 million baht.
She noted that most sellers of offering sets operate as general retail shops and are often not registered as legal entities. 'If these businesses can enhance their management systems and transition into formally registered entities, they would gain greater credibility and be better positioned for future expansion,' she added.
Auramon also highlighted the growing role of online merit-making services, which cater to the fast-paced lives of today’s consumers.
Many businesses have adapted to offer merit-making options online—ranging from selecting offering sets containing a variety of items to arranging their delivery and presentation at temples on behalf of customers. Even rituals such as the release of fish can now be organised digitally.
'”Some businesses now provide complete monk-offering ceremony packages, tailored to suit a range of budgets,” she noted, adding that online merit-making is not only growing in popularity but also offers a new sales channel through which businesses can promote their products in innovative ways.
She further revealed that pilgrimage travel—such as visiting sacred temples—has also emerged as a lucrative segment. Tour companies offering spiritual travel packages can generate additional income and attract more customers.
Currently, 9,919 registered travel businesses are actively operating, with a combined capital of 35.31 billion baht. Pilgrimage tours not only enrich tourists spiritually but also spread income to associated sectors, such as local souvenir shops, hotels, restaurants and transport services—ultimately boosting local economies and creating jobs.
“Spiritual travel packages also play a role in promoting local traditions and culture,” she added.
In conclusion, businesses associated with religious activities can adapt to these evolving trends by aligning their products and services with the behaviour and preferences of Buddhist consumers.