Paetongtarn and her husband make merit for the New Year

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse, Pitak Suksawat, presided over a merit-making ceremony at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, in Bangkok on Thursday (January 2) to mark the New Year.
The couple also participated in alms-giving to 68 monks in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building and paid homage to the sacred shrines on the premises, including Phra Phrom, the household god, and the spirit shrines.
The PM extended New Year’s greetings, wishing all Thais and members of the media good health and prosperity in the year ahead.
When Paetongtarn arrived at Thai Khu Fah Building, reporters complimented her traditional Thai outfit, to which she humorously replied, "Engagement attire", sparking laughter. She quickly added, “Just joking.”
Notably absent from the ceremony were key ministers from coalition parties, including deputy PM and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party Anutin Charnvirakul, and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on, who is the leader of the Democrat Party.
Following the ceremony, Paetongtarn held a meeting with her Cabinet members at the Thai Khu Fah Building.