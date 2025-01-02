Paetongtarn and her husband make merit for the New Year

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse, Pitak Suksawat, presided over a merit-making ceremony at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, in Bangkok on Thursday (January 2) to mark the New Year.

The couple also participated in alms-giving to 68 monks in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building and paid homage to the sacred shrines on the premises, including Phra Phrom, the household god, and the spirit shrines.