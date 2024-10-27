Nation Group holds krathin merit making at temple in Sing Buri

Nation Group chief executive officer Shine Bunnag and his wife led staff and partners to take part in krathin robe-offering merit making at a well-known temple in Sing Buri province on Sunday.

Shine, his wife Watanya Bunnag, Nation Group staff and partners of Nation Group have raised a donation of 1.5 million baht to offer to Wat Pho Kao Ton in Tambon Bang Rachan of Bang Rachan district, Sing Buri province, to repair the roof of the chapel of the temple.

The merit-making rite started with a ritual to make an offering to the ancient Bang Rachan heroes who sacrificed their own lives trying to defend against intrusion by Burmese troops during the Ayutthaya Kingdom period.