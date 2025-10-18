Deputy PM Suchart orders stricter patrols after leaf monkey skulls found in Kaeng Krachan National Park

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2025

Suchart Chomklin orders tighter wildlife patrols after officers discover 11 leaf monkey skulls and hunting gear in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin revealed on Friday (October 17) that patrol officers discovered 11 leaf monkey skulls and one large animal skull inside Kaeng Krachan National Park. Authorities also found hunting equipment, shotgun shells, a hunter’s camp, and a large flying squirrel, all of which were seized as evidence.

Suchart has ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to strengthen patrols to prevent wildlife poaching and illegal logging. He also instructed all agencies responsible for protecting the country’s natural resources — including the Department of National Parks, the Royal Forest Department, and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources — to work closely with local communities and organisations to help conserve and restore forests, wildlife, mangroves, marine animals, and address marine waste management.

