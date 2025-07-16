Former Kaeng Krachan Park chief reinstated after top court rules on unlawful dismissal

The Supreme Administrative Court on Wednesday ruled on a significant case involving Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, the former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, who was dismissed from government service in 2021.
The case stemmed from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) filing charges against Chaiwat for his involvement in the burning of shelters belonging to Ko-I Mimi, a spiritual leader of the Karen ethnic group from Bang Kloy, along with five others, in 2011. The incident had previously led to a civil court ruling ordering the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Department of National Parks, to compensate for the damages.
After being dismissed, Chaiwat appealed to the Phetchaburi Administrative Court, which ruled to suspend the dismissal order and allow him to return to work.
In its final ruling, the Supreme Administrative Court upheld the Phetchaburi court's decision, stating that the dismissal order was unlawful due to an unfair investigation process. The court ruled that the PACC’s findings did not allow Chaiwat an opportunity to respond to the accusations, making the dismissal procedure unlawful.
Furthermore, the court noted that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s decision to issue the dismissal order without an additional investigation committee was improper, as the case was not considered an act of corruption for personal gain but rather a failure to adhere to preventive and anti-corruption measures.
This ruling from the Supreme Administrative Court marks the conclusion of the legal proceedings regarding the legality of Chaiwat’s dismissal, confirming that the process leading to his dismissal did not follow proper legal procedures.