Chaiwat insists 2,900 rai under dispute is protected forest, cannot be ‘buffer zone’

On Tuesday, Thamanat told the press that though the 2,900 rai of land falls in the land reform zone, he would not allocate the plots but use them as forest buffer zones and as community forests.

Chaiwat, however, shot back that this could not be done as the entire 2,900 rai falls within the park area according to his map. He also threatened to take the case to court and said he was confident of victory.

Also, he said, according to the National Parks Act, buffer zones fall within a 3-kilometre area from the edge of the park, which means the 2,900 rai is within the park, not outside or on the edge. He also called on the Royal Thai Survey Department to state the facts instead of trying to please those in power.

Some House committee members asked Chaiwat if the survey was based on the government’s new map, which reportedly incorporates all maps of different agencies to avoid dispute. Chaiwat responded by saying this so-called “one map” has not been announced or implemented.

He also said that he was ready to stand in front of Srettha and explain the situation if given an opportunity. He added that Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan backed his stance and told him to adhere to the right things.