Chaiwat found not guilty in defamation case filed by ex-DNP chief

The Criminal Court found a Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) senior official not guilty of taking steps to defame former DNP chief Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya.

The court ruled that as director of DNP’s National Park Institute, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, was only carrying out his duty when he led the police to arrest Ratchada in a sting operation in December 2022.

Ratchada sued Chaiwat for allegedly defaming him by filing a police complaint claiming that as then-DNP chief, Ratchada had demanded bribes of 200,000 to 300,000 baht from his subordinates.

In his lawsuit, Ratchada claimed that Chaiwat had falsely told police that he threatened to transfer subordinates to remote posts if they failed to pay the demanded bribes.