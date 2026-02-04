Nation debate brings six parties to Songkhla ahead of poll

Pheu Thai: Land bridge as an economic game-changer for the South

Kokaew Pikulthong said that if the Pheu Thai Party leads the next government, it will push ahead with the Chumphon–Ranong land bridge, linking logistics between the two provinces and enabling maritime transport to pass through Thailand. He said the project would cut time and costs.

He described the plan as a 1-trillion-baht investment, forecasting 280,000 jobs across the two provinces and arguing it would allow Southern residents to work closer to home.

Kokaew said construction activity would generate economic circulation of more than 100 billion baht per year, and claimed the broader economic impact could multiply to around four times, reaching more than 600 billion baht a year.

He added that benefits would extend beyond Chumphon and Ranong, with indirect gains for Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Phatthalung and Songkhla. He claimed Chumphon and Ranong could see their economies double, while other provinces could rise by around 20–30%.

Beyond jobs, he said the project would support tourism growth across both major and secondary destinations. He pointed to Chumphon as a transit province, Ranong as a “quiet escape”, Nakhon Si Thammarat as a large province that could attract more visitors, and Phatthalung as a destination with attractions that are not yet widely known. He also said the three deep South border provinces have strong tourism potential but remain held back by fear, and argued policy must make people feel confident to travel.