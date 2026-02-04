Nation debate brings six parties to Songkhla ahead of poll

The political atmosphere in the final stretch before the February 8, 2026 election heated up as Nation Election 2026: The Crossroads staged its last regional roadshow debate in Songkhla on February 4, starting at 5.30pm at Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation Park. A large crowd gathered to hear party representatives outline their visions before voters head to the ballot box.
The debate brought together representatives from six major parties:
In the opening segment, each party presented policies tailored to the South, focusing on infrastructure, transport, agriculture, tourism and security in the deep South.
Pheu Thai: Land bridge as an economic game-changer for the South
Kokaew Pikulthong said that if the Pheu Thai Party leads the next government, it will push ahead with the Chumphon–Ranong land bridge, linking logistics between the two provinces and enabling maritime transport to pass through Thailand. He said the project would cut time and costs.
He described the plan as a 1-trillion-baht investment, forecasting 280,000 jobs across the two provinces and arguing it would allow Southern residents to work closer to home.
Kokaew said construction activity would generate economic circulation of more than 100 billion baht per year, and claimed the broader economic impact could multiply to around four times, reaching more than 600 billion baht a year.
He added that benefits would extend beyond Chumphon and Ranong, with indirect gains for Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Phatthalung and Songkhla. He claimed Chumphon and Ranong could see their economies double, while other provinces could rise by around 20–30%.
Beyond jobs, he said the project would support tourism growth across both major and secondary destinations. He pointed to Chumphon as a transit province, Ranong as a “quiet escape”, Nakhon Si Thammarat as a large province that could attract more visitors, and Phatthalung as a destination with attractions that are not yet widely known. He also said the three deep South border provinces have strong tourism potential but remain held back by fear, and argued policy must make people feel confident to travel.
Bhumjaithai: 14-province package and a Hat Yai flood plan
Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Bhumjaithai has a dedicated policy package for 14 Southern provinces, built around three pillars and seven focus areas.
Pillar 1: Infrastructure — strengthening transport across road, sea, air and rail.
Pillar 2: Education linked to careers — aligning learning with future jobs rather than unfocused study.
Pillar 3: Security — improving stability, particularly in the three deep South border provinces and four districts of Songkhla.
He highlighted flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla, saying the party would prioritise flood mitigation. He proposed building an outer ring road around Hat Yai, with land expropriation and construction budgets planned, aiming for full completion by 2035.
He said the project would not be “just a road”, but would include a surrounding canal system designed to help manage floodwater — with canals proposed at around 50 metres wide and 4 metres deep.
Kla Tham: Rubber and palm farmers, land rights and cracking down on illegal goods
The Kla Tham Party focused on measures for rubber and palm growers, pledging to reduce costs and raise incomes. It proposed expanding land rights by converting SPK 4-01 land into full ownership, supporting a “half-and-half” fertiliser scheme, establishing a “people’s bank”, and cracking down on illegal rubber and palm products.
New Opportunity: Infrastructure, disasters and deep South security
The New Opportunity Party proposed addressing structural infrastructure gaps, disaster risks and security challenges in the deep South, while using natural resources and eco-tourism potential. It said agriculture and the wider economy should be linked to deliver more sustainable growth.
People’s Party: Upgrade what exists, no new mega-projects
The People’s Party said it would prioritise improving existing structures rather than launching new mega-projects. It proposed developing Ranong and Songkhla ports, building temperature-controlled logistics, connecting rail to Laem Chabang and onward to China, upskilling workers, decentralising power, and tackling drug problems.
Democrat Party: Clean politics and major transport upgrades
The Democrat Party promoted its strategy under the slogan “Thailand won’t be poor with capable people”, emphasising clean politics and infrastructure development. It backed building a Sadao–Hat Yai–Bangkok motorway, expanding double-track and high-speed rail, and improving cross-border transport links such as Padang Besar.
