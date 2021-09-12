Phuket tightens Covid prevention measures after cluster found in supermarket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Saturday ordered the temporary closure of the main branch of Super Cheap department store from September 12-18 for sanitising after cases of Covid-19 infection were found among both Thai and foreign workers, in the warehouse and sales departments of the store. The owner of the department store has also been told to purchase antigen test kits for all staff.

The tighter preventive measures, effective from September 15-28, also include the prohibition of activities with more than 100 participants and alcohol consumption in public areas. Department stores, malls, community malls and similar types of businesses can resume business, except for game zones and theme parks. Alcohol sales and consumption in restaurants are banned, while markets are limited with social distancing of four square metres per person. Convenient stores can be open from 4am to 11pm. Parks, sport fields or any open-air activity spaces, and fitness centres can be open until 9pm within the prescribed capacity. Social activities are also prohibited unless necessary.

The authorities and private offices in Phuket are urged to resume work-from-home arrangements, while entertainment businesses can conduct shooting and production with no audience and not more than 100 staff in total.

Phuket province reported 230 new cases on Saturday with 6,859 cumulative cases, 3,197 are receiving hospital treatment and 39 have died.