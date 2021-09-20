Phetchaburi awaits CCSA nod to relax Covid restrictions

Phetchaburi deputy governor Nathawut Phetpromson told reporters after a meeting with the province’s Committee of Communicable Disease on Sunday that the meeting resolved to relax and adjust Covid-19 measures.

“The province has considered lifting restrictions in a bid to ameliorate the economic and social impact. We have proposed adjusting the curfew hours to 10pm-4am, while Cha-am city is to be open for tourists until 11pm. Group activities and social traditions can include no more than 50 people, and not more than 100 people in Cha-am. The gatherings must strictly follow the safety measures,” said Nathawut.

“Parks and sports fields can be open until 9pm, and sports competitions can be held with a maximum of 50 attendees. Department stores, shopping centres, food and beverage outlets, convenience stores and markets are also allowed to open until 9pm. Beauty salons and barber shops are allowed to resume normal service hours,” the deputy governor added.