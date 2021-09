CCSA issues 4-phase roadmap for reopening of provinces

Provinces will reopen in four phases according to factors that include their tourism revenue, geography and Covid-19 preventive measures.

Pilot Phase (October 1-31): (Phuket and Samui sandbox schemes already launched in July and August)

Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao islands), Phang Nga (Khao Lak coastal area and Koh Yao island) and Krabi (Koh Phi Phi and Koh Ngai islands, Railay, Khlong Muang and Tub Kaak beaches).

Phase 1 (November 1-30):

Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae subdistricts), Phetchaburi (Cha-am district), Chonburi (Pattaya City, Jomtien and Bang Saray subdistricts), Ranong (Koh Phayam), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao districts), Loei (Chiang Khan district) and Buriram (Muang district).