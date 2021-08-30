Monday, August 30, 2021

Aviation authority gives the green light for air travel between dark red provinces

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Sunday that from September 1 airlines can operate passenger flights between 29 "dark red" provinces while ensuring disease control measures are strictly followed.

The announcement came after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday announced the lifting of restrictions on domestic air travel. Passengers must present a vaccine certificate or a negative test result as required by the destination provinces.

The 29 "dark red" provinces are: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Pattani, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Ang Thong.

According to the CAAT, passengers travelling to the following provinces must comply with these regulations:

1. Phitsanulok and Chumphon: Must download tracing application and spend 14 days in state quarantine facility.

2. Phuket and Krabi: Must download tracing application, present a negative result by RT-PCR or by antigen test kit (ATK) method performed by a doctor, and a certificate of either receiving two doses of vaccine or having been infected and recovered from Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

3. Hua Hin (Prachuap Khiri Khan) and Trang: Must download tracing application, present either a certificate of receiving two doses of vaccine, or of having been infected and recovered in the past 90 days.

4. Phrae, Nan, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai, and Buri Ram: Must download tracing application, present a certificate of receiving two doses of vaccine. Test may be required upon arrival.

5. Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Lampang: Must download tracing application, present a negative result by RT-PCR method and a certificate of receiving two doses of vaccine.

6. Chiang Rai, Hat Yai (Songkhla), Nakhon Phanom, Ranong and Nakhon Si Thammarat: Must download tracing application, present a negative result by RT-PCR or ATK method performed by a doctor and a certificate of receiving two doses of vaccine.

7. Surat Thani: Must download tracing application.

8. Bangkok, Loei, Narathiwat and Rayong: No extra regulations announced.

The CAAT also has permitted all airlines to carry passengers at up to 75 per cent capacity (from the previous 50 per cent), but on-board food and drinks are still prohibited.

Published : August 30, 2021

