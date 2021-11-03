Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

PM urges govt sectors to brainstorm for ideas to turn Thailand around

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked every government sector to brainstorm for ideas to turn Thailand around after reopening, to develop infrastructure in the long term.

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Wednesday that Prayut said the country’s reopening on Monday was the starting point to turn Thailand around "in every dimension".

In the latest meeting of the economic committee of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Prayut asked various sectors to find new ways to work on tasks that can be carried out immediately and tasks that might take some time, such as developing infrastructure.

Trisulee mentioned that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) responded to Prayut’s order with a new concept for tourism in 2022: “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters”. The concept will respond to tourists’ needs in everything with “new wonderful stories”.

Apart from inviting tourists to get a new experience in Thailand, the concept will also promote “new normal” tourism, focusing on health, sanitation, and safety.

Business sectors should adapt by using technologies to respond to tourists’ behaviour in this new age. Tourists will mostly use online technology to reduce risks of Covid-19.

 

PM urges govt sectors to brainstorm for ideas to turn Thailand around

Related News

Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

Prayut lauds Japan for cooperation, joining Asean Summit

Prayut downplays fears of surge in infections after Nov 1

 

Businesses sectors also have to adjust by changing their target groups from focusing on quantity to quality. They need to focus on diverse tourists markets such as Europe and the US as well as Asia and Southeast Asia, Trisulee added.

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.