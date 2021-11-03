PM urges govt sectors to brainstorm for ideas to turn Thailand around

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Wednesday that Prayut said the country’s reopening on Monday was the starting point to turn Thailand around "in every dimension".
In the latest meeting of the economic committee of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Prayut asked various sectors to find new ways to work on tasks that can be carried out immediately and tasks that might take some time, such as developing infrastructure.
Trisulee mentioned that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) responded to Prayut’s order with a new concept for tourism in 2022: “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters”. The concept will respond to tourists’ needs in everything with “new wonderful stories”.
Apart from inviting tourists to get a new experience in Thailand, the concept will also promote “new normal” tourism, focusing on health, sanitation, and safety.
Business sectors should adapt by using technologies to respond to tourists’ behaviour in this new age. Tourists will mostly use online technology to reduce risks of Covid-19.
Businesses sectors also have to adjust by changing their target groups from focusing on quantity to quality. They need to focus on diverse tourists markets such as Europe and the US as well as Asia and Southeast Asia, Trisulee added.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
