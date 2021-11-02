Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

He pointed out that this reduction far exceeded the target of a 7 per cent reduction by 2020 that had been set in 2015 when Thailand joined the Paris Agreement.

Many world leaders are attending the COP26, which kicked off on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

The @ThaigovSpokesman Facebook page posted on Tuesday that “PM Prayut told the summit that Thailand is committed to solving climate change problems and will cooperate with every country to achieve the global target, for the future of our children.”

At the summit, Prayut said: “We are ready to upgrade our effort in climate change management to the next level, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and completely eliminate the emission of greenhouse gases to 0 per cent by 2065.