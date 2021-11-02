Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate...

In his speech at the 26th Conference of the Parties to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proudly announced that Thailand had cut greenhouse gas emissions by 17 per cent in 2019.

He pointed out that this reduction far exceeded the target of a 7 per cent reduction by 2020 that had been set in 2015 when Thailand joined the Paris Agreement.

Many world leaders are attending the COP26, which kicked off on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

The @ThaigovSpokesman Facebook page posted on Tuesday that “PM Prayut told the summit that Thailand is committed to solving climate change problems and will cooperate with every country to achieve the global target, for the future of our children.”

At the summit, Prayut said: “We are ready to upgrade our effort in climate change management to the next level, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and completely eliminate the emission of greenhouse gases to 0 per cent by 2065.

“We have no ‘Plan B’ when it comes to remedying the world’s climate, as there is no ‘Planet B’ that we can fall back on,” he said. “I would therefore like to urge every country to take care of our planet.”

After the summit, Prayut met other world leaders to discuss ideas as well as invite them to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which will be hosted by Thailand in 2022. The leaders who Prayut extended the invite to include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26 Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26 Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26 Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

Related Stories

Việt Nams active role in climate change to be highlighted at COP 26

COP26 begins as countries plan future actions on climate change

Glasgow conference must be turning point for climate action: UN chief

Related News

Published : November 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.