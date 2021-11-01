COP26 begins as countries plan future actions on climate change

Issues high on the agenda include finalizing the rules for the Paris Agreement's market mechanism and wealthy countries' unmet finance pledge to the developing countries to help them tackle climate-related challenges.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said in his speech at the opening ceremony: "We postponed COP26 by a year. But during that year, climate change did not take time off ... And we know that the window to keep 1.5 degrees within reach is closing."

"We know that our shared planet is changing for the worse. And we can only address that together, through this international system ... And if we act now, and we act together, we can protect our precious planet," he added.