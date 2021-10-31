Việt Nams active role in climate change to be highlighted at COP 26

What are the main activities of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during the trip and their intentions?

During his three-day working trip in Scotland, PM Chính will have many important activities, including attending the COP26 and holding high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Prior to the opening day of COP26, PM Chính will meet the Vietnamese community in the UK and Northern Ireland.

The PM will also engage in trade and investment promotion activities between Việt Nam and the UK, including attending the launching ceremony of the direct flight route between Việt Nam and the UK and a conference to introduce the investment and business environment of Việt Nam, as well as meeting with businesses and corporations of the UK and other countries.

He is scheduled to meet with AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between AstraZeneca and Vietnamese partners to foster cooperation in the transfer of production technologies for vaccine and treatment drugs between the two sides.

What are the commitments and efforts of Việt Nam in coping with climate change?

Việt Nam is among the countries suffering the most from the impacts of climate change, particularly the Mekong Delta region. Việt Nam determines and strongly commits to the fight against climate change.

Việt Nam is one of the first 20 countries in the world to submit the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Việt Nam is also among very few nations that have increased their contributions to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the paper.

In spite of economic difficulties, it can be said that Việt Nam has fulfiled its international duty in this field in order to contribute to the global efforts in climate change response.

Such efforts have been acknowledged at international forums on climate change and Việt Nam is considered one of the countries pioneering in realising commitments in fighting climate change.

What are the results of cooperation between Việt Nam and the UK in the field of climate change response and what are cooperation plans between the two countries in the future?

In 2010, Việt Nam and the UK signed an agreement on the strategic partnership, bringing the relations between the two countries to a new level. Under the agreement, sustainable development, including climate change response, is one of the key fields of cooperation. The two countries have carried out many joint programmes and projects in coping with climate change.

The UK has pledged to support Việt Nam’s low-carbon economic growth strategy adaptable to climate change, shifting towards renewable energy and the transfer of green science-technology and finance. The UK will also help Việt Nam access international loans in climate change response.

Apart from bilateral cooperation, the two countries have also coordinated at international forums such as the UNFCCC and the Paris agreement. They have agreed to strengthen cooperation and dialogues in responding to climate change and mitigating its impacts at the technical level, while fostering collaboration in sustainable consumption and the building of the circular economy.

The PM’s trip also aims to deliver Việt Nam’s message on its efforts to realise commitments to climate change response and the country’s policy on attracting investments in cooperation areas towards building a green economy. — VNS