Prayut downplays fears of surge in infections after Nov 1

As for fears that the country’s Covid-19 caseload will surge with outsiders bringing in infections, Prayut said it’s a chance Thailand has to take otherwise tourists will go elsewhere. He also said the country’s capability in dealing with Covid-19 has improved and we must learn to live with the disease.

However, he advised people to continue observing all preventive measures like wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing. He also called on the Public Health Ministry to accelerate the vaccination rollout.

From November 1, quarantine will not be mandatory for double-jabbed travellers from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Hong Kong.