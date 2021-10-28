Prayut lauds Japan for cooperation, joining Asean Summit

“Asean and Japan have cultivated friendship and cooperation for nearly five decades, based on mutual trust and a heart-to-heart, equal partnership,” Prayut said in his remarks.

“Asean appreciates Japan’s continued commitment to promoting durable peace, shared prosperity and sustainable development in the region for the benefit of our peoples,” the PM remarked.

Prayut said Asean appreciated Japan’s support in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and would like to step up collaboration in public health to better prepare the region for future waves of infections and health crises, as well as emerging diseases.

“Asean would also like to thank Japan for a donation of $50 million [Bt1.6 billion] to establish the Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases. We look forward to the earliest establishment and operation of the centre,” Prayut said.