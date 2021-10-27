ASEAN will work with China to fully, strictly implement Declaration of Conduct in the South China Sea

Addressing the summit, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that through 30 years of diplomatic ties, 25 years of dialogue partnership, and 18 years of strategic partnership, ASEAN and China have built a strong, comprehensive, diverse, and practical foundation for cooperation.

This is made possible thanks to the continuous efforts and strong commitment of the two sides to jointly cultivate the relationship on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and respect, and win-win cooperation.

“The entire world, including our region are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the complicated developments of the strategic environment and the heavy impacts of natural disasters, climate change and environmental pollution. These are global issues, so a global approach is a must, requiring the cooperation, responsibility and active contributions of all countries, including China,” Chính said.