New Covid-19 zoning areas announced

Based on the current Covid-19 situation, the CCSA has lowered the number of provinces in the "dark red" zone, or areas under highest disease control level, from 23 to 7. The 7 provinces are: Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and Songkhla.

The 38 provinces classified under red zone, or high disease control area, are: Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaew, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

