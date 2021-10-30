New Covid-19 zoning areas announced

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from 46 countries have that a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.
Based on the current Covid-19 situation, the CCSA has lowered the number of provinces in the "dark red" zone, or areas under highest disease control level, from 23 to 7. The 7 provinces are: Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and Songkhla.
The 38 provinces classified under red zone, or high disease control area, are: Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaew, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.
The 23 provinces classified under orange zone, or controlled area, are: Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Singburi, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket
The 5 provinces classified under yellow zone, or monitored area, are: Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan,
Mukdahan and Sakon Nakhon.
Four provinces have been classified under blue zone, or tourist pilot area. They are Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.
Published : October 30, 2021
