Reopening of economy in Covid dark red zones expected to boost public, business confidence

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday that child development centres, libraries, museums, art galleries, nail salons, tattoo shops, spas and massage shops, and cinemas in dark red provinces will be allowed to open under certain conditions from October 1.

The curfew in dark red zones will also be reduced to 10pm-4am from October 1, while complexes, convenience stores and sports areas – indoor and outdoor – can stay open an hour longer until 9pm.

“We estimate that the easing up of lockdown measures will help create more economic activities and increase total economic spending in October to Bt10-12 billion per day,” he said. “If this trend goes on until the year-end, we could see total economic expansion of 2021 back in the positive realm.”