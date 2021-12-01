There’s evidence Omicron variant can spread quickly: Yong

2. Omicron has spread quickly in the South African province of Gauteng. The number of patients there quickly increased in only two weeks and it was found in more than 10 countries. Also the number of people not tested in Africa might be much more, meaning there could be even more infections.

3. From throat examinations, the number of symptoms might be low but the amount of the virus is high so it has a tendency to spread easily.

Yong added that the Omicron variant would surely replace the Delta variant if it is spreading faster and easier.