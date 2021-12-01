Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

There’s evidence Omicron variant can spread quickly: Yong

Chulalongkorn University expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday that the Covid-19 Omicron variant can spread quickly according to several pieces of evidence:

1. Its genetic code has a higher number of mutations when compared to the Delta variant. Yong said infections and the rate of spread for Omicron will surely be higher than Delta.

2. Omicron has spread quickly in the South African province of Gauteng. The number of patients there quickly increased in only two weeks and it was found in more than 10 countries. Also the number of people not tested in Africa might be much more, meaning there could be even more infections.

3. From throat examinations, the number of symptoms might be low but the amount of the virus is high so it has a tendency to spread easily.

Yong added that the Omicron variant would surely replace the Delta variant if it is spreading faster and easier.

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

