Govt beefs up border security as it keeps hawk’s eye on Omicron variant

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that security officials at borders must strictly follow disease-control regulations. If any illegal migrants are reported to have slipped into the country, those responsible officials would be punished,” he warned.

“The prime minister also ordered related agencies to closely follow the latest updates on Omicron, especially the rate of its spread and severity of symptoms compared to known variants such as Delta and Alpha.”

On Saturday, the Public Health Ministry announced that from December 1 Thailand would ban visitors by air from eight African countries to prevent the spread of the new, more easily transmissible Covid-19 variant, which was reported on November 24 in South Africa. The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.