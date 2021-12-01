Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Govt beefs up border security as it keeps hawk’s eye on Omicron variant

The government is keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation amid fears over the latest Omicron variant, and has ordered border agencies to increase security and screening measures for all visitors entering Thailand, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that security officials at borders must strictly follow disease-control regulations. If any illegal migrants are reported to have slipped into the country, those responsible officials would be punished,” he warned.

“The prime minister also ordered related agencies to closely follow the latest updates on Omicron, especially the rate of its spread and severity of symptoms compared to known variants such as Delta and Alpha.”

On Saturday, the Public Health Ministry announced that from December 1 Thailand would ban visitors by air from eight African countries to prevent the spread of the new, more easily transmissible Covid-19 variant, which was reported on November 24 in South Africa. The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Govt beefs up border security as it keeps hawk’s eye on Omicron variant

“PM Prayut also said that in order to strengthen the economy that is slowly recovering, the government would continue to vaccinate people to increase their immunity and prevent severe symptoms and deaths,” Thanakorn said.

“The government will also provide accurate information about the new variant and inform people promptly if there is any Omicron case reported in the country,” he added.

Related News

Tracking the spread of Omicron variant

Some PCR test kits may unable to detect Omicron variant

Thailand on alert for Omicron cases, says Public Health Ministry

Related News

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET expected to rise on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.