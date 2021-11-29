Mon, November 29, 2021

life

Some PCR test kits may unable to detect Omicron variant

Some polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits may unable to detect the Omicron Covid-19 variant as the virus may have a growth advantage, Ramathibodi Hospital Centre for Medical Genomics said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently announced that the latest Omicron variant is among variants of concern similar to the Delta strain.

Meanwhile, an African scientist has uploaded 115 samples of Omicron genetic code on GISAID coronavirus database in a bid to enable other scientists worldwide to conduct researches.

The centre explained that it has conducted a test using 115 Omicron samples and PCR test kits approved by WHO via the Nextclade programme.

"We found that some PCR test kits may give weakly positive or false negative as the virus may have a growth advantage," the centre said.

 

The centre also advised Covid-19 test centres to use PCR test kits which able to detect the Omicron variant.

