Thailand recorded 4,753 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Monday.

Death toll increased by 27, while 6,165 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,111,566 – 2,013,021 of whom have recovered, 77,811 are still in hospitals and 20,734 have died.

Separately, another 115,534 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 89,759 their second shot and 29,828 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 92,360,417.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 261.76 million on Monday, 236.42 million of whom have recovered, 20.12 million are active cases (83,878 in severe condition) and 5.22 million have died (up by 4,257).