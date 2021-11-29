Mon, November 29, 2021

Thailand recorded 4,753 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (November 29) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 4,753 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 57 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 27, while 6,165 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,111,566 – 2,013,021 of whom have recovered, 77,811 are still in hospitals and 20,734 have died.

Separately, another 115,534 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 89,759 their second shot and 29,828 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 92,360,417.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 261.76 million on Monday, 236.42 million of whom have recovered, 20.12 million are active cases (83,878 in severe condition) and 5.22 million have died (up by 4,257).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.1 million, followed by India with 34.58 million, Brazil with 22.08 million, the UK with 10.15 million and Russia with 9.57 million.

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

