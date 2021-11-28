Thai labs may need to change system of genome decoding to spot Omicron strain

Though this strain is still detectable via antigen tests (ATK) and the RT-PCR method, many laboratories have said that the “S” may slip notice in PCR tests due to mutation.

On Saturday, the Centre for Medical Genomics coordinated with Ramathibodi Hospitals’ Virology Laboratory to monitor S dropout samples. If these samples are found, then this genotype will be tested with 40 tracers using the MassARRAY technology, which can provide accurate multiplexed analysis of hundreds of clinically relevant mutations in a single workflow.